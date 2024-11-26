Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $62,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,291,000 after buying an additional 33,955 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pool by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $390.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.20. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

