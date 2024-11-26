Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,942 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $111,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

