Fmr LLC Acquires 1,568,909 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $3,289,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after purchasing an additional 518,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 282,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after buying an additional 230,612 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day moving average of $226.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.88 and a one year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.15.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

