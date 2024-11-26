Fmr LLC Acquires 689,282 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,556,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,282 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,599,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 110,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This represents a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,473 shares of company stock worth $12,313,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

