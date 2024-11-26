Fmr LLC Has $2.72 Billion Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,908,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053,508 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Vistra worth $2,715,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 125.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vistra Stock Performance
NYSE:VST opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $168.67. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
