Fmr LLC Has $5.10 Billion Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,135,639 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,200,004 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.79% of Walmart worth $5,098,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,848,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,704,000 after purchasing an additional 644,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,236,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,369,000 after purchasing an additional 350,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 479.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,479,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Walmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,766,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,353,881,000 after buying an additional 484,196 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $90.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

