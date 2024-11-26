Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Acquires $20,418.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter bought 600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,418.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $267,918.19. This represents a 8.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fox Factory Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,956. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 86.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

