Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) CEO Robert Wotczak Sells 2,000 Shares

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Wotczak sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,232,000. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Wotczak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freedom alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Robert Wotczak sold 650 shares of Freedom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $76,570.00.

Freedom Stock Performance

Shares of FRHC stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.38. The company had a trading volume of 53,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,845. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

About Freedom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Freedom during the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freedom by 901.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Freedom by 15.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.