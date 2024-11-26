FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 3.1 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $177.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,682.43 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,199.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

