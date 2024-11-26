Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Director Scott D. Wollney Sells 550 Shares

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) Director Scott D. Wollney sold 550 shares of Fundamental Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $16,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $116,428.80. This trade represents a 12.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fundamental Global stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fundamental Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

