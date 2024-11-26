Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Director Scott D. Wollney Sells 550 Shares

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) Director Scott D. Wollney sold 550 shares of Fundamental Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $16,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $116,428.80. This trade represents a 12.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fundamental Global Price Performance
Shares of Fundamental Global stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fundamental Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.55.
Fundamental Global Company Profile
