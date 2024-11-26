Games for a Living (GFAL) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Games for a Living has a market cap of $33.25 million and approximately $791,740.75 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Games for a Living has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living launched on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,207,698,372 tokens. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,207,698,372.34533305 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01045667 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $980,308.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Games for a Living should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.

