Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.68. 36,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 71,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.