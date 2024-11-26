GMX (GMX) Price Up 7.1% This Week

GMX (GMX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $30.21 or 0.00032705 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $297.32 million and $33.68 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,840,647 tokens. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

