Goodman Financial Corp Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Goodman Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,929,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,829,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,012,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after buying an additional 405,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price objective (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $332.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

