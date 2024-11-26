Goodman Financial Corp Has $12.20 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 2.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 144.97%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

