Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

