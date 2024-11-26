Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.65-939.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.94. Guess? has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

