Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,275 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

FNF opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

