Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 33.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 765.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.55.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZS opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

