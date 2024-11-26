Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 5,039 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, CEO David Steinberg bought 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner bought 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,188. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZETA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

