Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,343 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $70,055.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,094.60. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $47,738.99.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $38,593.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $34,354.25.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.2 %

HIMS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,581,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,741,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after buying an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

