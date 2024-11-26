Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 231.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,514,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

