HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $21,695,632.56. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.3 %

HUBS stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $734.23. 44,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $580.27 and a 200-day moving average of $552.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,710.34, a P/E/G ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $754.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

Read Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.