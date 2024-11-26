i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Senior Officer David Roger Savarie Purchases 11,500 Shares of Stock

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Roger Savarie bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,580.00.

David Roger Savarie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, David Roger Savarie acquired 10,150 shares of i-80 Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,815.50.

On Monday, November 18th, David Roger Savarie bought 10,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, David Roger Savarie purchased 17,500 shares of i-80 Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,925.00.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 6.6 %

i-80 Gold stock opened at C$0.97 on Tuesday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$373.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAU. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.90.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

