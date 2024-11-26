Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,186 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 11,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,211,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,506.38. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,858 shares of company stock worth $19,661,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

