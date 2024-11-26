Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $2.34 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 42.1% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 703,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

