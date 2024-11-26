Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,123 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

