ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,713 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $7,972,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,072,000 after acquiring an additional 429,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 359,535 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.52. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

