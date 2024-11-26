Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,760 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,896,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,729.20. This represents a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,908.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $104,529.81.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,152.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $63,771.42.

On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $29,728.88.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $126,909.67.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $18,135.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MIO stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $12.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.