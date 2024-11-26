Insider Buying: Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) Director Caroline Donally bought 500 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,006.00.
Caroline Donally also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Caroline Donally acquired 500 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.03 per share, with a total value of C$14,013.00.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
Torex Gold Resources stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.63. 274,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,171. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$12.79 and a 12 month high of C$32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.75.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
