Insider Buying: Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) Director Caroline Donally bought 500 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,006.00.

Caroline Donally also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Caroline Donally acquired 500 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.03 per share, with a total value of C$14,013.00.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Torex Gold Resources stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.63. 274,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,171. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$12.79 and a 12 month high of C$32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$427.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.6254502 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Torex Gold Resources

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.