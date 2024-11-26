Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Buys 3,143 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.55 per share, with a total value of C$36,301.65.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$36,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,640.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$4,600.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOT traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.61. 24,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.61. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm has a market cap of C$451.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

