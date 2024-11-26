Insider Selling: Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,246.90. This represents a 11.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.70. 67,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,953. The firm has a market cap of $999.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.