Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells 5,540 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.91. 409,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,142. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.87 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.91 and a 200 day moving average of $295.92.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.