Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337.80. This trade represents a 32.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Innodata Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INOD stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 2.30. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innodata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innodata by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $8,142,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Innodata during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Innodata by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

