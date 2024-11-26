Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INODGet Free Report) Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337.80. This trade represents a 32.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Innodata Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INOD stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 2.30. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innodata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Innodata

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innodata by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $8,142,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Innodata during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Innodata by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.