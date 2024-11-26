InspireMD Appoints Scott R. Ward to Board of Directors

InspireMD, Inc. made a significant announcement through a recent 8-K SEC filing regarding the appointment of Mr. Scott R. Ward to its Board of Directors. The appointment, effective as of November 25, 2024, marks Mr. Ward’s inclusion as a Class II member with a term expiring at the Company’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.

In connection with his appointment, Scott R. Ward was granted options to purchase 16,647 shares of common stock and 43,548 shares of restricted stock under the Company’s 2021 Equity Compensation Plan. These options and restricted stocks will vest and become exercisable on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, subject to Mr. Ward’s continued service to InspireMD.

Mr. Ward brings a wealth of experience to InspireMD, having previously served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Additionally, he held senior leadership positions at Medtronic, Inc., focusing on cardiovascular, neurological, and diabetes businesses. Mr. Ward boasts over 40 years of experience in the healthcare industry and is expected to provide valuable insights to InspireMD as it advances its innovative carotid platform.

InspireMD issued a press release on November 25, 2024, announcing the appointment of Mr. Ward. The Company expressed excitement regarding Mr. Ward’s appointment, highlighting his extensive operational experience in the cardiovascular sector and the valuable perspective he is anticipated to bring to the Board.

In closing, InspireMD continues to focus on leveraging its proprietary MicroNet® technology to establish its products as the industry standard for carotid stenting, aiming to deliver exceptional acute results and enduring, stroke-free long-term outcomes. The Company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NSPR.

Investors and stakeholders remain encouraged to monitor further developments, as InspireMD progresses towards its goals, driving innovation in the medical technology sector.

