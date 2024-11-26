Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 412900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Intapp Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -206.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,917,705.08. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 61,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $3,690,730.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,030,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,216,181.76. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,215 shares of company stock valued at $21,267,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 766.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 147,240 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Intapp by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after buying an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

