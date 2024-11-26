Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

