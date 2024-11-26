Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 175,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21,306.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

