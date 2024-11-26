Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $510.14 and last traded at $509.38. Approximately 7,165,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 37,833,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $506.59.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.65.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
