IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $201.23. 24,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,094. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.98. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

