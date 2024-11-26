iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 140.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,890 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.