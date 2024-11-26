iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Increased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

USMV stock opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.