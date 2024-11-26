iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 691,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,916,000 after buying an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

