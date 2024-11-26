iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $205.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $205.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

