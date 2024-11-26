J. Stern & Co. LLP Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.3% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $25.81 on Tuesday, hitting $780.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $861.63 and a 200 day moving average of $870.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

