J. Stern & Co. LLP Takes $54,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $4,118,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 111,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

