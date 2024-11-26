James Offerdahl Sells 548 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $57,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Offerdahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $74,931.61.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Q2 by 1,910.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Q2 by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

