Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 130,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $866,978.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,190,706.88. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 741,829 shares of company stock valued at $59,952,007. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

