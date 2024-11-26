JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($26.38) to GBX 2,000 ($25.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,948.57 ($24.47).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Trading Up 0.4 %
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.