JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($26.38) to GBX 2,000 ($25.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,948.57 ($24.47).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,671.50 ($20.99) on Friday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,385.50 ($17.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,425 ($30.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,833.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,809.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

