KalVista Pharmaceuticals Appoints Laurence Reid, Ph.D., to Board of DirectorsCambridge, Mass., November 26, 2024 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) has recently welcomed Laurence Reid, Ph.D., as a new member of their Board of Directors.

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read KalVista Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

